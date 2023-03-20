CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Julianne Hough Taking Over for Tyra Banks on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

    SWAP

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Julianne Hough at the Tony Awards in New York City on June 12, 2022.

    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    A few days after Tyra Banks confirmed she was departing Dancing With the Stars after three seasons as host to explore more entrepreneurial pursuits, actress Julianne Hough, a former decorated performer on the dancing program, confirmed she would return to DWTS as a host for season 32, Variety reported on Monday. “It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host,” Hough told Variety in a statement. “The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of.” Hough’s co-host will be returning star Alfonso Ribeiro.

    Read it at Variety