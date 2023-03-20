CHEAT SHEET
Julianne Hough Taking Over for Tyra Banks on 'Dancing With the Stars'
A few days after Tyra Banks confirmed she was departing Dancing With the Stars after three seasons as host to explore more entrepreneurial pursuits, actress Julianne Hough, a former decorated performer on the dancing program, confirmed she would return to DWTS as a host for season 32, Variety reported on Monday. “It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host,” Hough told Variety in a statement. “The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of.” Hough’s co-host will be returning star Alfonso Ribeiro.