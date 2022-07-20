Scion Who Bankrolled Jan. 6 Rally Donates $50K to Moms for Liberty PAC
IF I WAS A RICH GIRL
Publix heiress Julie Fancelli continues to talk through her money, making a $50,000 contribution to Moms for Liberty as the conservative parental advocacy group eyes Florida’s school board elections for their next battleground, according to records obtained by Politico. Fancelli’s June donation, which makes up nearly all of the $50,762 that the group’s political action committee has raised since December, has reached at least 35 candidates running for school board positions across the state, the outlet reported. Tina Descovich, a co-founder of Moms for Liberty, told Politico that the donation, and the impact it allowed the group to have, was “amazing.” Fancelli was revealed as the sponsoring donor behind much of the rally that immediately preceded the Capitol riots by The Washington Post last month. She provided the $60,000 used to pay Kimberly Guilfoyle for a two-and-a-half minute appearance on the rally’s stage, along with $650,000 more to help organizers and promoters run the event.