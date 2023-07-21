Julie Su to Stay as Acting Labor Secretary Indefinitely: Report
Julie Su, Joe Biden’s labor secretary pick, will stay on as acting secretary indefinitely, Reuters reported Thursday. Her Senate confirmation was halted after Senate Republicans and two Democrats declined to endorse her, but the Biden administration believes that she can stay in the “acting” role with no time limit since she was already confirmed as deputy labor secretary by the Senate, sources told Reuters. Despite criticism from Republican lawmakers and even some Democratic opponents, the White House has been firm in expressing Biden’s “unwavering” support for Su. “She is already doing the job she was nominated for and she is doing it well,” one of the anonymous sources told Reuters. “She can serve through the election if needed.”