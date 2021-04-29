Berkeley Woman Arrested for Hate Crime After Harassing Black Delivery Driver: Cops
‘VERY DEROGATORY’
A California woman has been arrested for a hate crime after she was caught on video harassing a Black delivery man, according to local reports and the Berkeley Police Department. Julie Warland, 35, accused Kendall McIntosh of speeding, and then followed him to a nearby street with her boyfriend, cops said. They allegedly attempted to block McIntosh’s car doors so he couldn’t leave his vehicle, and Warland even jumped in his car to grab his steering wheel to prevent him from driving away. “That’s when the harassing started happening. I was just trying to do my job and she wouldn’t allow me to, she closed both double doors in the van I was trying to leave out of,” McIntosh told the outlet.
Even after he got out of his car, Warland continued to yell racial slurs at him, he said. “Very derogatory language, you know I was getting constant F bombs thrown at me. I was getting just racially profiled from the jump,” McIntosh said. He added that he’s grateful that someone nearby stopped to record the incident. “If you feel like you have to videotape it or anything, definitely do that because I felt like if there wasn’t a video. It wasn’t being recorded, she probably could’ve gotten away with saying this,” McIntosh said. Warland was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, battery, using offensive words, and willfully threatening a person based on their perceived characteristics.