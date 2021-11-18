Death Row Inmate Julius Jones Is Spared by Guv Hours Before Execution

A Black man who spent nearly 20 years on death row for a crime he’s maintained he never committed has been granted clemency by Oklahoma’s governor after high-profile supporters across the country rallied in his defense.

Just hours before Julius Jones was set to be executed, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Thursday, reducing his sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole after calls from anti-death penalty activists and celebrities to spare his life.

In a statement, Stitt said, “After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

Jones’ attorney, Amanda Bass, celebrated the news but said they’d hoped Jones could have received the possibility of parole.

“Governor Stitt took an important step today towards restoring public faith in the criminal justice system by ensuring that Oklahoma does not execute an innocent man,” she said. “While we had hoped the Governor would adopt the Board’s recommendation in full by commuting Julius’s sentence to life with the possibility of parole in light of the overwhelming evidence of Julius’s innocence, we are grateful that the Governor has prevented an irreparable mistake.”

Supporters in the state Capitol, who had been rallying for days, erupted into cheers and tears.

Jones was convicted of the murder of 45-year-old Paul Howell, a wealthy white man, during an attempted carjacking in 1999. He was 19 at the time of his trial for capital murder. Jones has insisted that he was framed and betrayed by his former friend and co-defendant in the case, Christopher Jordan, who testified against Jones and fingered him as the shooter.

Jones was convicted in 2002 but has maintained his innocence ever since.

In an early November hearing, Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend clemency for Jones. The board was in favor of his sentence being commuted to a life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Jones gave emotional testimony during the hearing, admitting that he made mistakes when he was younger, “but I did not kill Mr. Paul Howell.”

Several celebrities had rallied behind Jones. In 2018, actress Viola Davis produced the documentary The Last Defense on Jones’ case, which brought it to a wider audience. Athletes with ties to Oklahoma, like Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, and Baker Mayfield, spoke out for Jones.

As the case gained traction, Steph Curry, Kerry Washington, and Kim Kardashian pleaded with Stitt to grant Jones clemency. A website set up for Jones, Justice for Julius Jones, said that the case was filled with biases and errors, including racial discrimination from jury members. As of Thursday, the site’s online petition had garnered more than 6 million signatures.

Protests were underway the week leading up to Jones’ execution. The Oklahoma State Conference chapter of the NAACP advised supporters to wear all black to show solidarity with Jones.

In an email to NBC Oklahoma City, NAACP chapter president Anthony Douglas wrote, “We are wearing black not only for the injustice of the Julius Darius Jones [death sentence], but also to send a clear message that if Governor Stitt chooses to execute Julius Jones, he is executing all of us.”

Hundreds of students stormed out of Oklahoma City schools on Wednesday, according to the BBC, in hopes of convincing Stitt to intervene.