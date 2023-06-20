This Smart Air-Purifying Window A/C Is On Sale Just in Time for Summer Heat Waves
SUMMER SIDEKICK
If you rely on a window unit for cool air during the summer (or just a tower fan!), we found a game-changing solution that’s about to make summer much more enjoyable—without central air conditioning. July’s sleek window A/C unit is the foolproof window unit we’ve been waiting for. Thanks to its minimalist design and multiple matte color cover options (i.e., cloud, sky blue, and rose), it offers relief, convenience, and style. But its aesthetically-pleasing design and ease of use isn’t the only reason we love it—it’s also the first air purifying window A/C, so you can opt for one of July’s upgraded filters to capture allergens and pollutants like pollen, pet dander, wildfire smoke, and more. Plus, check out the brand’s side panel upgrades so that you can let the sunshine in with its plexiglass kit, layer with insulating foam for a tight weather seal, or completely block out the outside world while maintaining a sleek look with July’s solid side panels.
This A+ A/C unit first launched in 2020 and garnered a 20,000-person waitlist in its first year alone—and we understand why. The brand’s multifunctional A/C unit is also environmentally conscientious. In fact, they’re engineered with a state-of-the-art refrigerant that emits two-thirds fewer carbon emissions than other A/C units of its size. Plus, July A/C units are also smart-controlled, which means you can set up the app and control your A/C from anywhere. It’s the perfect feature for those who travel frequently or just forgetful types who don’t want to pay extra on utility bills. Best of all? You can get your own small or medium July A/C on sale through this Sunday, June 26. Grab yours now before summer’s relentless heat waves are in full swing!
July Window A/C Unit
Down from $429
