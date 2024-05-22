‘Junior’ Trump Staffer Who Posted ‘Unified Reich’ Video Is Identified
‘HUMAN PRINTER’
The “junior staffer” blamed for reposting a chilling video on Donald Trump’s Truth Social account that spoke of a “unified Reich” in America if he reclaims the White House has been identified as a 32-year-old aide whose main job is to be Trump’s “human printer.” The post was taken down after 15 hours, and a Trump campaign spokesperson said Monday that it was reposted “by a junior staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the President was in court.” The Bulwark reported that the staffer was Natalie Harp, a Trump confidante who follows him around with a portable printer so he can read a constant feed of news and other information on paper. “No one spends as much time on this campaign around him as Natalie,” one person told The Bulwark. “If people think she’s an airhead because of her looks, they don’t understand how smart she is and how much the president relies on her.” She couldn’t be reached for comment by The Bulwark.