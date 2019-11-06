CHEAT SHEET
ATTACK
Video Shows Pro-Beijing Lawmaker Stabbed in Hong Kong by Fake Supporter
A pro-Beijing politician in Hong Kong has been stabbed in the street by a man pretending to be a supporter, the BBC reports. A crazy video of the incident appears to show Junius Ho being approached by a man holding flowers and praising Ho for his “hard work.” The man then says he wants a picture and asks if he can get his phone out of his messenger bag, but instead pulls out a knife and stabs the lawmaker before being wrestled to the ground. Ho was wounded but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, and he declared in a video of his own that he was OK. The politician is hated by many pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. In July, they accused him of helping to organize attacks on civilians in Yuen Long subway station. Dozens of masked men dressed in white shirts, thought to be triad gangsters, assaulted pro-democracy protesters and passers-by. Afterward, Ho was seen shaking hands with the attackers and giving them the thumbs-up, but he denied any involvement.