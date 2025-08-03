Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Junkyard Singer David Roach Dead At 64 After Cancer Battle

REST IN PEACE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.03.25 5:51PM EDT 
Singer David Roach of Junkyard performs onstage at the Cathouse Festival at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on August 15, 2015 in Irvine, California.
Scott Dudelson/Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The lead singer of heavy metal band Junkyard has died at 64 after battling cancer, according to his bandmates. “After a courageous battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully last night at home, in the loving arms of his wife,” said Junkyard in a Facebook post Saturday. Prior to his passing, Roach was battling an ”aggressive” form of cancer, squamous cell carcinoma, that impacted his head, neck, and throat, according to a GoFundMe post. Roach had also gotten married just a few weeks prior to his death, and his wife had quit her job to become his primary caretaker. Junkyard was formed in Los Angeles in 1987, in which Roach was one of the founding members. The band signed with Geffen Records in 1988, with members including guitarist Chris Gates, bassist Clay Anthony, drummer Patrick Muzingo, and guitarist Brian Baker. The band later disbanded in 1992. The singer eventually returned to Junkyard in 2000 and was active until this year. “He was a gifted artist, performer, songwriter, and singer—but above all, a devoted father, husband, and brother. Our thoughts are with the entire Roach family and everyone who loved him," said the post.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Roach. After a courageous battle with cancer, David...

Posted by Junkyard on Saturday, August 2, 2025
Read it at Stereogum

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Fan Falls to His Death at Oasis Wembley Concert: Police
FATAL FALL
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.03.25 3:52PM EDT 
Oasis perform on stage during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales.
CARDIFF, WALES - JULY 04: (EDITORS NOTE: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE EVENT. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS SOLELY DEDICATED TO THE ARTIST. NO USE AFTER JULY 03, 2026.) Oasis perform on stage during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

An Oasis fan fell to his death at their concert Saturday, as the band say they are “shocked and saddened” at the news. The man, who was in his 40s, was apparently located in the upper-tier of the stadium before he fell. The Metropolitan Police responded to Wembley Stadium after reports of an injured person at 10:19 pm local time, but the man was dead at the scene. Authorities are asking for anyone with additional information to help confirm the details of the incident. “The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage,” a spokesperson for Metropolitan Police told The Guardian. The fall happened during Oasis’ recent comeback tour after a 16-year hiatus. Liam and Noel Gallagher began their worldwide tour last month, and will proceed with their scheduled concerts. “Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved,” said the band. The Daily Beast has reached out to Oasis for additional comment.

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Creatine Is Finally Getting the Acclaim It Deserves—Here’s Why
CREATINE CURIOUS?
Scouted Staff
Published 07.29.25 8:18PM EDT 
Creatine Vitamin Shoppe
Farion_O/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.

Vitamin Shoppe Creatine Central Shop
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Smithsonian U-Turns on Trump Impeachment Exhibit Removal
HISTORICAL GAMES
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.03.25 3:15PM EDT 
Published 08.03.25 3:14PM EDT 
President Donald Trump, joined by Dr. Ben Carson and his wife Candy, visit the Ben Carson exhibit as they tour the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture on February 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Pool/Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

The Smithsonian Institution will restore information about President Donald Trump’s two impeachments from an exhibit after removing it in July for a “content review” following pressure from the White House to remove National Portrait Gallery director Kim Sajet. In July, the Smithsonian removed information about Trump’s impeachment from “The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden,” reverting to the 2008 version, which noted “only three presidents have seriously faced removal”: Andrew Johnson, Richard M. Nixon, and Bill Clinton. The Smithsonian announced Saturday it would restore the information “within weeks,” denying it had acted under pressure from the administration. “We were not asked by any Administration or other government official to remove content from the exhibit,” the Smithsonian said in a statement to The Washington Post. “The section in question, Impeachment, will be updated in the coming weeks to reflect all impeachment proceedings in our nation’s history.” Trump was impeached for the first time in December 2019 and again in January 2021. He is the only president to have been impeached twice. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Read it at The Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Popular Rapper Busted for Gun Charge During Traffic Stop
UNDER ARREST
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 08.03.25 4:11PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Soulja Boy attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Soulja Boy was reportedly booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Rapper Soulja Boy was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm Sunday morning in Los Angeles, TMZ reported. The rapper and producer was reportedly riding as a passenger when police pulled the car over for a traffic stop and spotted a gun. Police provided no further details about the gun, what prompted the traffic stop, or who else was in the vehicle. Known for his hit 2007 song Crank That (Soulja Boy), the rapper went on to score more hits with songs Turn My Swag On (2008) and Kiss Me Thru the Phone (2008) but has lately been known more for his legal trouble. In April, he was ordered to pay $4 million in a sexual battery case after he was found liable for assaulting a woman who said she was his assistant for two years, The New York Times reported. Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, criticized the verdict in a statement outside the Superior Court in Los Angeles County. “I believe this entire process has been tainted by a system that is not designed to protect the rights of the accused,” he said. “I want to make it clear that I am innocent.” The Daily Beast has contacted the rapper’s reps for comment.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
AMBER AURA
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Pop Singer Battling Breast Cancer Hospitalized After Mastectomy
HEARTBREAKING
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.03.25 11:56AM EDT 
articles/2014/07/30/can-jessie-j-s-bang-bang-save-us-from-this-awful-musical-summer/140730-fallon-song-summer-tease_m0zgmj
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bang Bang hitmaker Jessie J has encountered another setback in her devastating battle with breast cancer, returning to the hospital just weeks after she underwent a mastectomy. “How I spent the last 24 hours,” the 37-year-old singer posted to Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of her arm connected to an IV drip. “Six weeks post-surgery, and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.” She said she returned to the hospital after feeling unwell, and that, after running some tests, her doctors now determined she had an infection and “a little fluid” in her lungs. “Mentally it’s been the most challenging time for me, especially as a mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am,” she went on. “And having to change the plans for my career for this year has been frustrating after working so hard to get to this point and excited to do it all. It’s life, I know that.”

Read it at US Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Actress Behind MAGA ‘Genes’ Drama Registered as Republican
UNZIPPED
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 08.03.25 11:00AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Sydney Sweeney attends the European Premiere of "Echo Valley" at BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025 in London, England. "Echo Valley" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 13, 2025. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+)
Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad for the clothing brand American Eagle sparked a widespread discussion online about Western beauty standards. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for App

The actress at the center of American Eagle’s jeans ad drama is a registered Republican, according to voter records viewed by the New York Post. Euphoria and Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney, 27, has been registered as a Republican in Florida’s Monroe County since June 24. The revelation comes as Sweeney’s new modeling campaign for American Eagle has been ripped as a racially coded attempt to present Sydney’s blonde hair and blue eyes as the ideal Western beauty standard, with some left-wing critics online suggesting that the ad is selling “genes” over “jeans.” In the ad, Sweeney plays up this wordplay in a monologue in which she says, “Genes are passed down from parent to offspring, often determining traits like eye color, personality, and even hair color. My jeans are blue.” MAGA fans come out in fierce defense of Sweeney, heralding her campaign as a return to “all-American” beauty. Brushing the blowback off, Vice President JD Vance blasted the left, tweeting, “They’re trying to sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?” The Daily Beast has contacted Sweeney’s rep for comments about the ad’s political blowback.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
‘The Goonies’ Star Isn’t Sold on a Sequel
GOONIES MAYBE SAY DIE
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.03.25 2:07AM EDT 
The Goonies
Warner Bros/Getty Images

In an age where reboots and sequels feel more inescapable than ever, it feels inevitable that people would turn their minds to one of the most beloved films of the 1980s: Richard Donner’s The Goonies. One of the film’s stars—Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, who was 17 years old when the movie was released—isn’t entirely convinced that a sequel is the right move. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his upcoming horror film, Weapons, Brolin said of a potential Goonies reboot: “I hope it does [happen] because the experience was so great,” adding, “The movie is received so well, generation after generation. It’s just everything good about it.” However, he also told ET, “The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don’t want to taint what my memory of it [is].”

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Country Music Icon Dead at 85
RIP
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.02.25 1:18PM EDT 
Published 08.02.25 1:15PM EDT 
Jeannie Seely
Jeannie Seely Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Country star Jeannie Seely has passed away at 85 in Hermitage, Tennessee. Seely transformed the country music genre in the 1960s and pushed the boundaries of what was expected for women by donning bold outfits and becoming the first woman to host a segment on the Grand Ole Opry. Seely, who died of an intestinal infection, was a key part of the Opry for more than five decades and had more than a dozen Top 40 country hits between 1966 and 1974. Her legendary songs, like “Don’t Touch Me” and “I’ll Love You More (Than You Need),” earned her the nickname “Miss Country Soul.” Seely’s songs celebrated true emotional connection over sexual gratification. She opted to wear miniskirts and go-go boots on the Opry stage rather than the typical long gingham dresses worn by her predecessors. “I was the main woman that kept kicking on that door to get to host the Opry segments,” she said in 2005.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These CBD Gummies Are Formulated to Help You Fall (and Stay) Asleep
SPECIAL FX
Scouted Staff
Published 07.16.25 5:33PM EDT 
Hand holding a package of CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin by CBDfx
CBDfx

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At its best, staying busy each day can help you feel productive and grounded. But maintaining an active lifestyle doesn’t mean ignoring stress or selling yourself short on rest—in fact, quite the opposite. CBDfx’s calming CBD gummies are formulated to support your daily routine, helping you reduce stress and get better sleep.

Since 2014, CBDfx has been on a mission to deliver high-quality CBD products that support wellness. Though the brand offers a wide range of options like tinctures, topicals, and capsules, its flagship gummies collection continues to stand out. These juicy, fruit-flavored gummies support everything from daily health to energy and focus to diet and detox support—but relaxation and sleep are where the brand truly helps support a busy lifestyle.

CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

If you’re looking for something light to calm down and slowly drift off at night, these yummy gummies blend CBD with melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, helping promote a sense of calm that can slowly lull you into a full night’s rest.

CBD Gummies + THC: Lemon Dream
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

If you need something stronger, CBDfx’s Lemon Dream THC gummies also include a potent punch of Delta-9 THC, making them just one step removed from a classic, sleep-inducing cannabis strain.

Day & Night CBD Gummy Set
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

Want to follow a night of great rest with a daytime health boost? Grab a Day & Night set, which pairs the sleep gummies with a turmeric and spirulina gummy. If you’re ready to stock up, make sure to use the exclusive code TRYCBD20 to enjoy an extra 20 percent off your entire order.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Renew Wedding Vows Amid Family Rift
FAMILY FEUD
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 08.03.25 1:58AM EDT 
Former British model Brooklyn Beckham (L) and wife US actress Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive for the premiere of the movie "Lola" at the Bruin Theatre, in Los Angeles, California on February 3, 2024. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)
Former British model Brooklyn Beckham (L) and wife US actress Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive for the premiere of the movie "Lola" at the Bruin Theatre, in Los Angeles, California on February 3, 2024. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images) LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham have renewed their vows just three years after they first said “I do.” “Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby x I love you so much and I continue to fall more in love with you every second,” Brooklyn wrote in a note accompanying a photo of a large bouquet shared to Instagram. The pair have been battling rumors of a growing rift in their family after they were no-shows at David Beckham’s recent 50th birthday celebration in London. Tensions between Nicola and the Beckham family reportedly emerged after Brooklyn’s mom, Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, upstaged the bride by stealing the first dance at their wedding. Nicola reportedly left the reception “in tears,” according to one source who spoke to Page Six. The young couple declined to comment on the guests in attendance at their renewal ceremony.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
3.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Up New York City
I FEEL THE EARTH MOVE
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.03.25 12:08AM EDT 
New York
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake hit New York and New Jersey at around 10:18 p.m. on Saturday night, according to reports. The epicenter was located in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, near the Garden State’s Teterboro Airport, and tremors were felt across New York City and Westchester County. The New York City Emergency Management Department said it was monitoring for damage, but that there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The region experienced a 4.8-magnitude earthquake in April 2024; despite being a shallow earthquake, that temblor—which had its epicenter in Lebanon, New Jersey, approximately 50 miles west of New York City—grounded all flights at area airports and shut down several transit options. Residents raced to social media to confirm their suspicions that an earthquake had just taken place, and many revealed that they initially thought that the shaking was the result of large trucks passing by their homes. One Upper West Sider was worried that “it was the edible I took,” and noted that they were “Glad to know I’m not alone in this.”

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now