Junkyard Singer David Roach Dead At 64 After Cancer Battle
The lead singer of heavy metal band Junkyard has died at 64 after battling cancer, according to his bandmates. “After a courageous battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully last night at home, in the loving arms of his wife,” said Junkyard in a Facebook post Saturday. Prior to his passing, Roach was battling an ”aggressive” form of cancer, squamous cell carcinoma, that impacted his head, neck, and throat, according to a GoFundMe post. Roach had also gotten married just a few weeks prior to his death, and his wife had quit her job to become his primary caretaker. Junkyard was formed in Los Angeles in 1987, in which Roach was one of the founding members. The band signed with Geffen Records in 1988, with members including guitarist Chris Gates, bassist Clay Anthony, drummer Patrick Muzingo, and guitarist Brian Baker. The band later disbanded in 1992. The singer eventually returned to Junkyard in 2000 and was active until this year. “He was a gifted artist, performer, songwriter, and singer—but above all, a devoted father, husband, and brother. Our thoughts are with the entire Roach family and everyone who loved him," said the post.