‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill Reveals He’s ‘Possibly Dying’ From Blood Cancer
‘DARK MOMENTS’
Sam Neill, who played Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park series and starred in dozens of other films, like Thor Ragnarok, revealed this week that he’s been diagnosed with stage-three blood cancer. Neill, 75, says he’s been battling cancer since he was diagnosed last March after seeking treatment for swollen glands he experienced during publicity for Jurassic World Dominion. Ever since, Neill says he’s been writing his memoir, which is set to be released on Tuesday, in between treatments and enjoying his remaining time with friends. “The thing is, I’m crook. Possibly dying,” Neill wrote in chapter one. “I may have to speed this up.” The New Zealand native announced his diagnosis in an interview with the Guardian, telling the paper that the last year has had some “dark moments,” but they’ve made him become “grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends.”