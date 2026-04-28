‘Jurassic Park’ Star Shares Health Update After Cancer Battle
Emmy-nominated actor Sam Neill, 78, has given a dramatic update on his cancer battle. The Jurassic Park star told Australian network 7NEWS that he had been “living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years” when his chemotherapy treatment stopped working. Now, thanks to an alternative treatment to chemo, he is “cancer-free.” “I was at a loss, and it looked like I was on the way out,” the New Zealander said, “Which wasn’t ideal, obviously.” Neill said he then received CAR T-cell therapy, which the CDC says is used “when standard cancer treatments have failed or cancer has relapsed,” and is currently undergoing clinical trials in Australia. “I’ve had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body. This is an extraordinary thing,” Neill, who plays Inspector Campbell in the Netflix and BBC hit Peaky Blinders, added. The CDC explains that in CAR T-cell therapy, “a type of immune system cell called a T-cell is taken from a patient’s blood and altered in the laboratory so it will attack cancer cells.”