Jürgen Klopp Drops Not-So-Subtle Hint He Wants to Coach U.S. Soccer
The legendary former Liverpool F.C. soccer manager Jürgen Klopp is a free agent for the first time in a decade, and he’s already dropping not-so-subtle hints he’d like to coach the U.S. Men’s National Team. In a post celebrating the Fourth of July, a first of its kind on Klopp’s social media, the 57-year-old German shared photos showing him smiling and enjoying his time stateside. “It’s the perfect day to think about my trips with @liverpoolfc to the States 🇺🇸,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside six photos. “We’ve had a great time & the US fans are electric!” The post’s timing may be no coincidence. Over the last week, as the U.S. sputtered out of the Copa América with group stage losses to Uruguay and Panama, Klopp has emerged as the rumored replacement to current manager Gregg Berhalter. The firing of Berhalter, whose six years at the helm have brought no significant victories, has been called for by scores of former U.S. Soccer stars, pundits, and fan groups. But it is yet to be made official by the federation which runs the national team. If Klopp were to be hired in his stead, he’d instantly become the biggest name to ever be associated with U.S soccer. He chose to leave the English side Liverpool in May, a rare occurrence in soccer, where coaches’ departures are usually involuntary.