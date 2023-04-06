CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Juror in Proud Boys Trial Fears She’s Being Followed
SCARY
Read it at CNN
A juror in the federal trial of five Proud Boys accused of crimes stemming from the Capitol riot has told court staff that she fears she’s being followed. Unnamed sources told CNN that the juror described an individual that approached her outside a Washington, D.C. metro station asking if she was a juror on the trial. She told the court that she had seen the same person several times, and raised concerns that they might be following her. It remains unclear whether or not the juror will be replaced by an alternate. It’s just the latest incident to plague a trial that started in December, with new evidence, an unknown informant, legal battles and arguments between counsel all delaying the proceedings.