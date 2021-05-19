Juror in Durst Murder Trial Bounced for Reading About Case
When the murder trial for real-estate heir Robert Durst was put on hold because of the pandemic, jurors were told not to read or watch anything about the case. One, however, apparently could not resist and was booted from the panel on Tuesday for following the news. The breach came to light because the bounced expressed umbrage that defense attorneys had moved for a mistrial because, they argued, the men and women deciding their client’s fate would not remember what they heard during a week of proceedings a year earlier. Both sides are redoing their opening statements for the remaining jurors as the trial resumes. Durst—who appeared in court in a wheelchair on Tuesday after refusing to show on Monday—is charged with killing his friend and confidante because he worried she knew too much about the disappearance of his first wife.