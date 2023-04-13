CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Juror Slams Texas Gov. For Push to Pardon Killer of BLM Protester

    ‘EGREGIOUS OVERREACH’

    Gov. Greg Abbott

    Go Nakamura/Reuters

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s push for a pardon for Daniel Perry—who was just convicted of killing a police-brutality protester in 2020—has infuriated one of the jurors in the case. Jere Dowell, who was an alternate, accused Abbott of an “egregious overreach of power” that undermines the legal process. “I just think it’s a travesty,” said Dowell, who did not vote but agreed with the guilty verdict for Perry, an Army sergeant who was working as a ride-share driver when he encountered a group of protesters and shot Garrett Foster.

    Read it at Associated Press