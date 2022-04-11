Jurors Chosen for Johnny Depp’s $50 Million Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard
ALMOST GO-TIME
A jury was seated on Monday in the highly anticipated defamation trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. An 11-person jury will now hear opening statements on Tuesday as they consider whether Heard intentionally defamed Depp in her 2018 0p-ed for The Washington Post, in which she described being a domestic violence survivor. While the piece did not mention Depp by name, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor alleges in the $50 million lawsuits that the piece clearly referred to their relationship—which ended in 2016—and has since “devastated” his career. The jury will also be asked to review some issues raised in Heard’s 2020 countersuit against Depp for defamation to the tune of $100 million. Depp has long denied the allegations of domestic abuse—and instead insisted that Heard abused him during their relationship. Heard has also repeatedly shot down those claims.