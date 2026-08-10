Politics

Jurors Stun Courtroom With Last-Minute Discovery as Trial Comes to a Close

COURT CONTROVERSY

A monthlong armed robbery trial turned into chaos just as it neared its end.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

MCPD / Getty
MCPD

Jurors deliberating in a monthlong federal armed robbery trial in Washington, D.C., stumbled onto a key piece of evidence that investigators, prosecutors and defense attorneys had all somehow missed.

A Chinese yuan bill tucked in one piece of clothing and a suspicious white powder folded inside a piece of paper in another were discovered during deliberations in the trial of Shamell Naquan Joyner, who was accused of robbing a string of 7-Elevens and gas stations, and stealing cars, in the spring of 2023.

It took the jurors themselves to uncover the evidence in the pocket of the defendant’s jacket.

Neither the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office, law enforcement, nor Joyner’s defense team had known the items were there. The mix-up rattled longtime lawyers across the federal court, with several telling CNN they’d never heard of anything quite so embarrassing, though some former D.C. prosecutors said it isn’t unheard of for evidence to slip past investigators.

CHINA - 2026/02/14: In this photo illustration, a hand holds a 100-yuan RMB banknote at an angle, displaying both the obverse design and the security features on its edge. The Chinese yuan has experienced mild fluctuations against the US dollar in recent periods, with a general trend of moderate appreciation. (Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Chinese yuan was found by jurors. SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, who has a decade on the bench, didn’t hide his disbelief. “The Court shares Mr. Joyner’s amazement at law enforcement’s failure to uncover the Chinese Yuan, note, and powdery substance in the physical evidence,” he wrote in an opinion.

From the bench, he added, “Mr. Liolos, who I know is from New York, is probably astonished that any money got past the police department,” referring to Joyner’s attorney John Liolos.

According to a trial transcript obtained by CNN, the jury foreperson described the moment a juror reached into a jacket’s breast pocket.

“We were looking at (the jacket), and (one of the jurors) reached in the breast pocket, and she pulled out — it looked like a receipt, but there was a white powder or white substance inside,” the foreperson said.

“Some of it, kind of, spilled out a little bit, but (a juror) put it back in the pocket and we put it back in the bag.” A search of a sweatshirt turned up more. “He pulled out—it was crumpled up—it was a bill…one of the Chinese Yuan bills,” the foreperson said.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras listens during the investiture ceremony for U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden April 13, 2018 at the U.S. District Court in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, who has a decade on the bench, didn’t hide his disbelief. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Contreras brought jurors in one by one, telling them the items weren’t part of the case’s evidence; each said they could set the discovery aside.

Deliberations resumed, and the jury ultimately deadlocked on 15 of 28 counts, citing disagreement over reasonable doubt, but convicted Joyner on 13 charges tied to five armed robberies and a carjacking.

“The jury’s verdict ensures the defendant will face a 31-year mandatory minimum sentence,” a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson said. Joyner’s lawyers haven’t yet appealed.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

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