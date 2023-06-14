CHEAT SHEET
    Jury Awards $25M to White Starbucks Manager in Race Uproar

    VENTI VICTORY

    Starbucks logo

    Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

    A federal jury has awarded $25 million to a former Starbucks manager who said she was fired because she was white during an uproar over two Black men being arrested after they sat down in a store without ordering. Shannon Phillips, a regional manager overseeing several locations, claimed the coffee giant made her a scapegoat after a worker’s decision to call 911 on the men in 2018 erupted into a controversy. According to Law.com, that worker’s supervisor, who is Black, testified that he was not punished because of his race. Starbucks declined to comment on the reverse discrimination verdict.

