Jury Awards Woman $59M in Bill Cosby Lawsuit
Jurors of a civil trial in California have found comedian Bill Cosby liable for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 1972 and awarded her $59.25 million. After nearly two-weeks of the trial in Santa Monica, jurors found 88-year-old Cosby was liable for the sexual assault and battery of Donna Motsinger. She was awarded $17.5 million in past damages and $1.75 million for future damages. They included “mental suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, inconvenience, grief, anxiety, humiliation, and emotional distress.” On Monday, in a second phase of the trial, Motsinger was then awarded an extra $40 million in punitive damages. After the initial award, Cosby’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, told the Associated Press they were disappointed and would appeal the verdict. She has yet to comment on the punitive damages. In a statement, Motsinger said the verdict was about “finally being heard” and holding Cosby accountable. “I have carried the weight of what happened to me for more than 50 years. It never goes away,” she said. The assault happened when Motsinger was working as a server in a Sausalito restaurant, and Cosby invited her to see his comedy show at a nearby theater. She says Cosby gave her two pills she believed were aspirin before she started going in and out of consciousness in his limousine and then woke up in her house wearing only underwear. This week’s decision comes almost five years after Cosby was freed from prison in Pennsylvania when the state Supreme Court threw out a criminal conviction based on similar allegations. Motsinger’s $59.25 million sum is the most Cosby has had to pay in a case. The comedian, best known for The Cosby Show, has always maintained his innocence.