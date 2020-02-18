Jury Begins Deliberations in Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial
After four weeks of testimony and over 30 witnesses, Harvey Weinstein’s fate now rests in the hands of a 12-person jury. The jury, comprised of seven men and five women, began deliberating Tuesday to decide whether Weinstein, 67, is guilty of five charges—including predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape—in connection with alleged sexual assault of Miriam Haleyi in 2006 and the alleged 2013 rape of Jessica Mann.
Throughout the trial, prosecutors have alleged Weinstein used his power and prestige in the entertainment industry to prey on women. The six women who testified against him include Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who alleged that Weinstein raped her in 1993. Weinstein’s defense maintains the once powerful producer only had consensual sexual relationships with the women who testified against him. He faces life in prison if convicted.