Jury Finds Cosby Sexually Abused Teen in 1975, Awards $500K
THEY BELIEVED HER
Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975, a civil jury found on Tuesday after three days of deliberation. The disgraced 84-year-old comedian was not in the courtroom as the verdict was read aloud, according to the Associated Press. The panel found that Cosby had intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Judy Huth, who was 16 at the time; that he believed Huth was underage; and that his conduct was driven by sexual interest in a minor. Huth, who filed her suit against Cosby in 2014, was awarded $500,000 by the jury. The decision comes nearly a year after Cosby walked free from prison, following the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court’s tossing of his 2018 criminal conviction for sexual assault.