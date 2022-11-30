Jury Convicts Man Who Massacred 8 Members of Ohio Family

An Ohio man accused of helping plan and carry out the brutal 2016 slayings of eight members of a single family in a small Ohio community was found guilty on all charges on Wednesday afternoon.

After more than 10 weeks of testimony, the jury took less than eight hours to reach a decision in the case of George Wagner IV, 31, who remained “fairly stoic” as the verdicts were read aloud in the courtroom, according to WLWT. In all, Wagner was convicted of 22 charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder, as well as further counts of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, forgery, and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Wagner had worked with his mother, Angela Wagner, father, George “Billy” Wagner, and brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner, to fatally shoot the eight members of the Rhoden family “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were discovered in April 2016.

The murders, it was argued during Wagner’s trial, stemmed from a custody dispute involving his toddler niece that one of the victims, 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden, shared with Jake Wagner.

Besides Hanna, the other victims were identified as Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37; Gary Rhoden, 38; Hannah Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16. The Rhodens were all fatally shot in or near their homes in Pike County.

Wagner himself was not accused of shooting anyone.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.