Jury in Diddy Trial Reaches Partial Verdict

The jurors in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering trial have reached a partial verdict.

After deliberating for more than 10 hours, the members of the jury sent a note to the judge stating that they had reached a verdict on four out of five of the music mogul’s counts, but were unable to reach a verdict on Combs’ first count, racketeering conspiracy.

In the note, jury members indicated that a verdict had been reached on counts two, three, four, and five, but cited “unpersuadable opinions on both sides” as reason for disagreement on the first count.

Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was one the key witnesses in his trial. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, is charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The racketeering charge jurors seem to be split on accuses Combs of running a criminal enterprise over the span of two decades.

It also carries the heaviest penalty, with Combs possibly facing a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

After the prosecution and the defense both indicated to Judge Arun Subramanian that they wanted the jury to keep deliberating, the judge told the jury to keep deliberating on the remaining count with sessions resuming Wednesday morning.

Combs, surrounded by his lawyers, appeared visibly upset at the decision as his defense tried to comfort and reassure him.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and his attorney Marc Agnifilo discuss with other defense lawyers on how to respond to a new note sent by jurors, during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Combs was arrested in New York City in September last year. He has been residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after repeatedly being denied bail.

The Bad Boy Records founder’s trial has lasted over a month and has included testimonies from more than 30 witnesses. Two of Combs’ ex-girlfriends, singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura and one who testified under the pseudonym “Jane,” served as key witnesses in the trial.

The pair alleged that they were repeatedly abused by Combs and were coerced into taking part in graphic, sexual encounters known as “freak-offs.”