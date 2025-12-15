Jury Reaches Verdict in Brian Walshe Murder Trial

Cheat Sheet
Remains of 4,500-Year-Old Egyptian King’s Temple Discovered
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.15.25 12:38PM EST 
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient temple dedicated to an Egyptian sun god, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The temple belonged to King Nyuserre and is 12 miles south of Cairo, in the necropolis of Abusir, where several smaller pyramids are located. It is part of a sprawling network and was first discovered in 1901, but could not be excavated due to high water levels. More than 100 years later, an archeological mission led by Italians Massimiliano Notsolo and Rosanna Pirelli of the Universities of Turin and Naples, respectively, “uncovered the remains of the temple of the valley of the solar group of king ‘Ni Osar Ra’ [Nyuserre] from the fifth dynasty [2498 B.C. to 2345 B.C.], during excavation works underway at the site.” It is thought that the 4,500-year-old burial site measures more than 10,000 square feet “with a unique architecture that ranks it among the largest and most remarkable valley temples in the Memphis necropolis,” CBS News reported. The site contained pieces of a chess-like game called Sunnat, granite entranceways, and a slope running to the river Nile, which was “likely connecting the temple to the Nile or one of its branches,” according to the ministry.

Read it at CBS News

2
R&B Legend Carl Carlton Dies at 72
HITMAKER
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.15.25 12:52PM EST 
Carl-Carlton
Carl-Carlton Carlton Hudgens II/Facebook

Grammy-nominated R&B artist Carl Carlton, best known for the 1980s funk-infused hit “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” has died at age 72. His son Carlton Hudges II announced in a heartfelt post on Facebook, writing, “R.I.P. Dad. You can finally rest now. Always love you.” Carlton’s career began back in the 1960s, when he first recorded as Little Carl Carlton before adopting the stage name that would accompany him through his biggest successes. After years on the music scene, he broke through in the 1970s and ’80s with memorable R&B and funk tracks that quickly became staples. Songs like “Everlasting Love” and “She’s a Bad Mama Jama” cemented his reputation as a lively, charismatic performer and even earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. Fans and fellow artists took to social media to share condolences and memories of his music, which helped define an era of R&B and funk.

Read it at Daily Mail

3

Jury Reaches Verdict in Brian Walshe Murder Trial

ABOUT TIME
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.15.25 12:34PM EST 
Quincy, MA - January 18: Brian Walshe listens to prosecutor Lynn Beland during his arraignment at Quincy District Court. Nearly two weeks after his wife Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, was reported missing by her co-workers, her husband, Brian Walshe, has been charged with her murder.
Brian Walshe Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A Massachusetts jury has found the husband of missing 39-year-old Ana Walshe guilty of her murder. Brian Walshe was convicted on Monday of first-degree murder after a two-week trial in which his defense team did not call any witnesses. His conviction comes nearly three years after his wife vanished on New Year’s Day, with her body never having been found. Walshe’s sentencing is set for Wednesday, Dec. 17, where he now faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. During the trial, prosecutors argued that he killed Ana and dismembered her body, while the defense claimed he had only dismembered his wife after she had a “sudden unexplained death.” Ana was last seen alive on New Year’s Day in 2023. That same month, Brian was charged with murder, misleading a police investigation, and improper conveyance of a body.

Read it at ABC News

4
‘90s Star Unveiled as Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Headliner
CHRISTMAS WISH
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 12.15.25 10:49AM EST 
Mariah Carey (C) performs onstage with Moroccan Cannon (L) and Monroe Cannon (R).
Mariah Carey (C) performs onstage with Moroccan Cannon (L) and Monroe Cannon (R). Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

Global pop icon Mariah Carey is set to raise the curtain on the 2026 Winter Olympics at the games’ opening ceremony in February. Event organizers revealed Monday that Carey, 56, is the first performer from outside the host nation confirmed for the festivities, which will take place at Milan’s San Siro soccer stadium. Officials described their decision to book the singer, perhaps best known for her festive hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” as symbolic, saying her music captures the emotional buildup surrounding the Olympic moment and reflects a spirit of unity central to the show’s creative vision. “Mariah Carey fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games,” the committee said. “Music is a universal language that attracts different stories and sensibilities, and intertwines with the opening ceremony’s theme of harmony.” In addition to the primary Milan event, three alpine hubs will stage smaller, synchronized opening celebrations. The closing spectacle, scheduled for Feb. 22, will feature world-renowned dancer Roberto Bolle at Verona’s historic Roman Arena.

Read it at Associated Press

5
Flight Canceled After Rat Causes Chaos in the Cabin
STOWAWAY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.15.25 11:14AM EST 
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Airbus A330-300.
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A plane carrying 250 people was canceled before it completed its journey after a rat was allegedly found on board, according to the Independent. The KLM Airbus A330 was on its way to the Caribbean with stops first at Aruba and then at Bonaire. The plane was grounded in Aruba after the rodent was reportedly spotted in the cabin, crawling over the top of a curtain rail and leaping onto the overhead bins, while over the Atlantic Ocean. When they touched down, those on board were told the next leg to Bonaire would not go ahead, and a deep clean was ordered, the Independent reported. “The rat was discovered over the ocean,” a KLM spokesperson told Dutch media. “Very unfortunate for the passengers who had to experience this.” Dutch outlet RTL News reported that the crew kept an eye on the rat for the remainder of the journey, and that the pilot was effectively left with no choice but to continue to Aruba. “We don’t know how the animal got on board,” a KLM spokesperson told RTL.

Read it at The Independent

6
Madonna Spotted With Film Director Ex for First Time in 17 Years
FAMLY PORTRAIT
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 12.15.25 11:20AM EST 
Madonna attends the world premiere of RocknRolla at Odeon West End on September 1, 2008 in London, England.
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Madonna reunited publicly with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie for the first time in years. The pop icon and the British film director put their differences aside to show support for their 25-year-old son Rocco’s art exhibition in London on Friday. Photos published by the Daily Mail show Madonna, Ritchie and Rocco in conversation together at the “Talk Is Cheap” show in the English capital. Rocco even documented the moment his parents appeared together for the first time in 17 years on Instagram, writing: “It’s obvious why some people might hold judgment against me, I don’t blame them. However, I am proud to be who I am, but I’m even prouder to have both of my parents together in one room supporting me.” Madonna and Ritchie have reportedly not spoken since their turbulent divorce in 2008, following eight years of marriage. Before the break-up, Rocco moved into Ritchie’s London home as a teenager while Madonna was on her Rebel Heart Tour, resulting in an ugly custody battle that Madonna said left her feeling suicidal at one point. Rocco and Madonna have since rekindled their strained relationship, including appearing on stage together during the singer’s Celebration Tour in Stockholm in 2023.

Guy Ritchie, Rocco, and Madonna pose together.
Guy Ritchie, Rocco, and Madonna pose together for the first time since 2008. Instagram/Rocco Ritchie
Read it at Daily Mail

7
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 45
GONE TOO SOON
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.15.25 8:58AM EST 
Rachael Carpani attends the 7th AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel
NCIS: Los Angeles star Rachael Carpani Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for AFI

NCIS: Los Angeles star Rachael Carpani has died suddenly at the age of 45. The Way Back actor died on Dec. 7 “after a long battle with chronic illness,” her parents said in a statement shared on social media on Monday. The Home and Away star was admitted to the hospital in 2021 with abdominal pain, although no further information was given about the cause. “Basically it was a case of me not listening to my body and the pain (I tend to work through pain!) and allowing myself to get quite ill,” she wrote at the time. The Australian featured in 180 episodes of the soap McLeod’s Daughters in her home country from 2001 to 2009, but she moved to the U.S. to escape being recognized as her character, Jodi. The account that posted the statement announcing her death, thought to belong to Carpani’s sister, posted a birthday tribute to her in August. “Whether she’s done up and going out or staying in and working, she’s the most beautiful woman I know. Happiest of birthdays to my gorgeous sister@rachcarpani. You bring so much light and joy and we love you so much!"

Rachael Carpani
Instagram
Read it at Deadline

8
Climate Change Is Forcing Polar Bears to Rewrite Their DNA
SURVIVAL MODE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.15.25 11:25AM EST 
Polar bear
A male polar bear (Ursus maritimus) jumping in the pack ice, its movement frozen in the middle of the jump. Spitsbergen, Svalbard archipelago, Norway. Arturo de Frias photography/Getty Images

A new study suggests polar bears may be genetically adapting to survive a rapidly warming Arctic—in what researchers describe as a “glimmer of hope” for the endangered species. Researchers at the University of East Anglia analyzed blood samples from polar bears in northeast and southeast Greenland and found evidence of genetic changes linked to diet and metabolism, NBC reported. As global temperatures rise, Arctic sea ice is shrinking, leaving bears without the frozen platforms they rely on to hunt seals. The study’s lead author, Alice Godden, told NBC News that prolonged food scarcity appears to be driving biological shifts that allow some bears to better process plant-based and lower-fat diets when prey is unavailable. While the adaptation doesn’t mean polar bears are suddenly thriving, researchers say it suggests the species may have more resilience than previously understood. Godden says the bears were projected to go extinct by the end of the century, but hopes that with these new findings we are able to reduce our carbon emissions to buy the bears enough time to adapt to their changing environment. The findings highlight both the urgency of climate action, and the remarkable lengths wildlife may go to survive it.

Read it at NBC

9
Company Behind Roomba Vacuum Cleaner Files for Bankruptcy
THAT SUCKS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 12.15.25 9:55AM EST 
Published 12.15.25 9:34AM EST 
Roomba robot vacuums made by iRobot are displayed on a shelf at a Target store.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The company behind the Roomba robot vacuum cleaner has filed for bankruptcy, in part due to President Donald Trump’s sprawling global tariffs, Reuters reported. iRobot filed for Chapter 11 and is now set to be acquired by its principal manufacturer, the China-based Picea Robotics. According to the BBC, the firm made the call “after facing competition from Chinese rivals and being hit by tariffs.” Most of iRobot’s goods come from Vietnam, which had 46 percent tariffs imposed on it by Trump earlier this year. That sent costs skyrocketing by $23 million amid vital technological investment, the firm said. “Picea will receive 100 percent of the equity interests in the company... and enable iRobot to continue operating in the ordinary course, pursue its product development roadmap, and maintain its global footprint,” it said in a statement. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the 7,000-employee company was valued at $3.56 billion, but that figure has now plummeted to $140 million.

Read it at BBC

10
George Clooney, 64, Says He Won’t Kiss On-Screen Anymore After Talk With Wife
KISSING GOODBYE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 12.15.25 10:20AM EST 
Published 12.15.25 10:17AM EST 
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: George Clooney attends the UK premiere of "The Boys In The Boat" at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on December 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)
Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

Hollywood legend George Clooney says he is stepping away from a familiar part of his screen persona. Clooney said discussions with his wife, Amal Clooney, helped clarify that he no longer wants to appear in on-screen kissing scenes. The 64-year-old actor told the Daily Mail that he has been modeling his thinking on another Hollywood icon. “I’ve been trying to go the route Paul Newman did: ‘OK, well, I’m not kissing a girl anymore,’” he said, adding that his age now ruled out such roles. Clooney and his wife have been married since 2014 and share eight-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. Reflecting on aging, he said, “When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. I said, ‘Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys.’” He added, “‘But in 25 years, I’m 85 years old. It doesn’t matter how many granola bars you eat, that’s a real number.’”

Read it at Daily Mail

