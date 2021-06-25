Jury Recommends Ronnie Oneal Serve Life Without Parole for Killing Wife, Disabled Daughter

Read it at WFLA
A Florida jury recommended Ronnie Oneal III be sentenced to life in prison without parole, sparing the convicted killer the death penalty. A judge will hand down Oneal’s final sentence in the coming weeks. Oneal was found guilty Monday of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder for killing his girlfriend, 33-year-old Kenyatta Barron, and the couple’s 9-year-old daughter Ron’Niveya Oneal, who was disabled. State Attorney Andrew Warren said of the 2018 slayings, “These murders are among the most cruel and vicious our community has ever seen.” Oneal represented himself during the trial and even cross-examined his 11-year-old son, whom he tried to kill.