Juror Explains What Sealed Jussie Smollett’s Fate for Them
INSIDE THE ROOM
A juror in the Jussie Smollett trial has explained several reasons why the jury felt there was no way they could acquit Smollett. The juror, who declined to be named, told the Chicago Sun-Times that jurors didn’t have any major disagreements but they took nine hours to deliberate because they wanted to properly consider all the evidence. The juror said they felt that Smollett’s testimony didn’t have credible reasoning, especially when there was no other evidence to back up his story. Smollett’s creative director Frank Gatson, who initially called police, was included on a list of witnesses to testify but was never called. “We all wanted to hear from Frank,” the juror said.
Ultimately, jurors found testimony from the brothers hired to attack Smollett to be more convincing. Smollett’s defense attorney also seemed to be “shooting from the hip,” the juror added. The jury found Smollett guilty of five out of his six charges of lying to police on Thursday, though his attorney said he would appeal due to the inconsistent verdict.