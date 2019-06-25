Newly Released Video Shows Jussie Smollett With Noose Around His Neck

Video released late Monday by the Chicago Police Department show Empire actor Jussie Smollett with a noose around his neck, according to Page Six. Police body-cam video shows an officer inside Smollett’s apartment on Jan. 29 after what is now alleged to be a staged hate crime that the actor orchestrated. “Do you want to take it off?” a police officer says to Smollett, whose face is blurred in the video. “Yeah, I do. I just wanted you all to see it,” Smollett replied. Smollett was charged with making a false report after it was alleged that he paid two Nigerian brothers to carry out the hoax. Chicago Prosecutor Kim Foxx then threw out the charges, but did not completely exonerate Smollett of wrongdoing. Last week, a Chicago judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate “unprecedented irregularities” in the case, which could lead to new charges against the actor.