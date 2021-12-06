Jussie Smollett Recalls Drug-Fueled Bathhouse Visits With Brother Who ‘Attacked’ Him

Disgraced actor Jussie Smollett took the stand in his own defense on Monday afternoon, testifying about his sexual relationship with one of the brothers who accused him of orchestrating a racially motivated attack on himself.

Smollett described first meeting Abimbola Osundairo in 2017 at a club while filming the fourth season of Empire. The pair did drugs at the club together and later visited a bathhouse, he said.

“We were in a club, you go to the bathroom, go to a stall, do a bump, do a bump and then just kind of keep going in and then we went to the bathhouse,” Smollet testified, adding that they did “more drugs and made out.”

The next time they met up, Abimbola was with his older brother, Olabinjo Osundairo, at a strip club. Smollett said he and Abimbola had to “sneak out” of that club to go to a gay bathhouse together, adding that he felt his relationship with Abimbola was something to keep quiet and not to “shine a light on,” in Olabinjo’s presence.

“We went alone this time. We got a private room again, we did drugs and made out a little bit and this time, we masturbated together,” he said.

Although he was less familiar with Olabinjo, who had once been convicted of aggravated battery, Smollett said that he was “creeped out” by him.

“Every time we were around him he didn’t speak to me. Every time we needed to leave, he made it seem like we needed to sneak off,” Smollett said of Olabinjo.

When asked whether he could trust him, Smollett said, “I knew, I couldn’t.”

Smollett took the stand just after noon on Monday, initially testifying about his humble childhood and the big bucks he eventually began making as a star on Empire. The actor been accused of lying to police and charged with six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to police in the assault case.

During the trial, which kicked off on Nov. 29, Special Prosecutor Daniel Webb claimed in opening statements that Smollett hatched a “secret plan” in January 2019, asking the Osundairo brothers to help him stage a racist and homophobic attack by Donald Trump supporters.

Last week, the two brothers told a jury that the actor had paid them to carry out the hoax attack in Chicago, saying Smollett instructed them on lines to deliver and had paid for the rope that he asked them to twist into a noose around his neck. Abimbola denied having a sexual relationship with Smollett, testifying that he is heterosexual.

Prosecutors allege Smollett came up with the scheme because he was upset the Empire studio refused to take hate mail he had received seriously.

In a rehearsal ahead of the stunt, Smollett had allegedly asked the two men to conduct the fake attack in front of a surveillance camera and had hoped to post video of the assault to social media as part of a publicity stunt, they said.

Authorities insisted that texts and accounts from two people tied to the star supported allegations that Smollett had hired his attackers to boost his national profile.

But a defense lawyer for Smollett, Nenye Uche, insisted that the rush to condemn Smollett has been misguided, arguing last week that the actor was a “real victim” of a “real crime,” and that the $3,500 payment Smollett provided the two men was for training to prepare for upcoming music video and was not money in exchange for faking a hate crime.

“Jussie Smollett is a victim—it’s a shame I have to say it,” Uche said at the time. “This rush to judgment has destroyed Jussie’s life.”

Smollett has maintained his innocence, and days after the 2019 attack told Essence in a statement that he was “working with authorities” and had been “100% factual and consistent on every level,” in the aftermath of the incident as criticism swirled over the veracity of his story.

“Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served,” he said at the time.