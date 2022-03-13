Brother Claims Jussie Smollett Is in Jail Psych Ward
Disgraced actor Jussie Smollett’s brother claimed in a three-minute video that the actor has been placed in a psych ward and is considered a suicide risk. “What’s very concerning is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today saying that he's at risk of self-harm,” Jocqui Smollett said in the video, though he offered no proof of his claims. “He is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm.” Smollett’s family has continued to promote a #FreeJussie campaign since the actor was sentenced to five months in prison for staging an attack on himself and lying about it to police. In multiple Instagram posts, the family has said that “you don’t have to believe in his innocence to believe he should be free.” The actor himself has also made it very clear that he is not a suicide risk, saying (and shouting) countless times during his sentencing: “I am not suicidal!”