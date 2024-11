Jussie Smollett’s conviction for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself was overturned Thursday.

The Illinois Supreme Court overturned the Empire actor’s 2021 conviction on five counts of disorderly conduct related to the strange incident in Chicago two years earlier.

Smollett had argued a special prosecutor should not have been allowed to intervene after the Cook County state’s attorney initially dismissed the case.

This is a developing story.