Just 4 Members of Trump’s Cabinet Publicly Back His 2024 Bid: NBC
SORRY, BOSS
Just four of the 44 former members of Donald Trump’s Cabinet surveyed by NBC News said they’d publicly endorse their onetime boss in his bid for re-election. “Most” of the officials prompted by NBC News either ignored a request for comment or declined to respond. Only Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff; Russel Vought, Trump’s budget czar; Matthew Whitaker, an acting attorney general; and Richard Grenell, an acting director of national intelligence are supportive of Trump’s continuing political aspirations. Meanwhile, at least two other former Trump officials, Mike Pence and Nikki Haley, are actively running against him in the Republican primary race. Still more are vocally opposed to letting Trump back into the White House. “I have made clear that I strongly oppose Trump for the nomination and will not endorse Trump,” former Attorney General Bill Barr told NBC News. Asked how he would vote if it came down to another Trump-Biden face-off, Barr responded, “I’ll jump off that bridge when I get to it.”