‘Just a Bad Idea’: Mitch McConnell Throws Rick Scott Under the Bus Again
MORE BICKERING
President Joe Biden’s claim that some Republicans want to gut social security and Medicare—a claim that prompted Republicans to scream at him during his State of the Union address—wasn’t entirely false, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Thursday on The Terry Meiners Show. McConnell pointed to Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) “Rescue America” plan, stressing that it had been rejected by most party members. “If we were to become the majority—there were no plans to raise taxes on half the American people or to sunset Medicare or Social Security. So it’s clearly the Rick Scott plan. It is not the Republican plan. And that’s the view of the Speaker of the House as well,” McConnell said. He didn’t stop their either. “I mean, it’s just a bad idea. I think it will be a challenge for him to deal with this in his own re-election in Florida, a state with more elderly people than any other state in America,” he said. It’s just the latest salvo in the increasingly bitter battle between Scott and McConnell; they have publicly bickered in recent days over the debt ceiling and Scott’s committee positions.