JustCBD Gummies Will Help Keep You Calm During The Holiday Season

Getting stuck in traffic during a whiteout blizzard. Realizing your great aunt bought you a gift, but you’re empty-handed. Making three different types of homemade pie, and leaving all of them on your counter, at home, two states away. If it’s not one thing, it’s another: the holidays are stressful times. While you can manage stress through a number of products on the market, from music to mantras, JustCBD offers a tastier solution: CBD gummies.
While many CBD-infused gummies can have an earthy hemp aftertaste, JustCBD prides itself on gummies that taste like the childhood sweets you’ve always loved. Its Clear Bears are classic gummy bears. Rainbow Ribbons will give you a candy tape nostalgia hit. Sour Worms are as sweet/tangy as you remember them being. And we would be totally remiss if we didn’t mention the Peach Rings. All of the flavors taste just like their non-CBD counterparts, so the hardest decision isn’t if to get some, it’s which ones to try. To sweeten this deal even further, Daily Beast readers can use the code db30 to enjoy 30% off their purchase.
If the thought of processed sugar to your diet is just adding more stress to your plate, JustCBD also offers a sugar free version of their gummies. So, no matter what you fancy, JustCBD has got you covered.
For the uninitiated, cannabidiol better known by the abbreviation CBD, is an extract from the cannabis plant. Most people are familiar with another cannabis extract, tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. The main difference between CBD and THC is that CBD users do not experience an altered mental state, something that is associated with THC.
This lack of a “high” contributes to CBD’s explosion in popularity over the last few years, providing a legal way to experience the calming and stress-relief properties of cannabis. For both experienced and new users, gummies provide a fuss-free way of trying CBD.
One of the most important lessons of the holidays is that it is better to give than to receive. So while you should definitely consider trying CBD to relax this holiday season, consider bringing extra with you and sharing with your family (especially the more high-strung relatives). | Shop these and more CBD products at JustCBD >
