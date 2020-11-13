Justice Alito Sets Impartiality Aside in Incendiary Remarks on Coronavirus and Same-Sex Marriage
‘VAMPIRE DREAM’
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito abandoned any semblance of judicial impartiality in an incendiary speech on Thursday night. In his address to the Federalist Society, Alito described the COVID-19 crisis as a “constitutional stress test” that’s threatening religious liberty, saying: “We have never before seen restrictions as severe, extensive and prolonged as those experienced for most of 2020.” He also said freedom of speech is “falling out of favor,” explaining: “You can’t say that marriage is a union between one man and one woman... Until very recently that’s what a vast majority of Americans thought. Now its considered bigotry.” University of Baltimore law professor and former federal prosecutor Kim Wehle described Alito’s comments as “biased, political, and even angry,” and added: “This speech is like I woke up from a vampire dream.”