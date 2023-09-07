Justice Brett Kavanaugh Calls for SCOTUS Ethics Reform
‘CONCRETE STEPS’
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh said that he hopes the Supreme Court addresses swirling ethical concerns “soon”—and predicted that “concrete steps” would be taken in the near future at a judicial conference in Ohio Thursday, POLITICO reported. His comments followed a recent plummeting of confidence in the high court among the American public, prompted by a number of divisive rulings and recent reports of possible improper conduct. The Trump-nominated justice said the court is working to increase confidence in the institution and recognizes the importance of public trust. “My perspective is we’re nine public servants who are hard-working and care a lot about the court and care a lot about the judiciary as a whole,” Kavanaugh told the conference. “[Justices] respect the institution and want that respect for the institution to be shared by the American people, recognizing that people are going to disagree with our decisions.” While acknowledging the need to address the ethics concerns, Kavanaugh did not raise any talk of conduct reform.