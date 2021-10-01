Justice Brett Kavanaugh Tests Positive for COVID Days Before New Term.
BREAKTHROUGH CASE
Conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19 after a routine test on Thursday, a day after he ran in a charity race alongside a slew of lawmakers, including Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Rep. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). The 56-year-old justice has been fully vaccinated since January and has no symptoms, the court said. Justices are on a summer recess but will return to the bench for the start of the 2021-22 term in just a few days.
“Per current court testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh,” the Supreme Court said in a statement. “Justice Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday.” As a precaution, Kavanaugh and his wife won’t attend ahead Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s investiture on Friday.