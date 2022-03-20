Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has been admitted to the hospital with an infection, officials said Sunday.

Thomas, 73, went to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement. “He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics,” she added.

The justice expects to be released from the hospital “in a day or two,” according to McCabe, with his symptoms already abating.

She reportedly told a CBS correspondent that the unspecified health issue was not COVID-related, though Thomas has been vaccinated and boosted against the virus, according to previous reports.

The high court is set to reconvene to hear oral arguments on Monday but McCabe indicated that Thomas would not take part remotely. Instead, he will participate in “consideration and discussion” via briefs, transcripts, and audio, she said.

Notably also starting on Monday will be a week-long series of confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Jackson is the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court in more than two centuries.

The news of Thomas’ hospitalization comes just days after it emerged that Ginni Thomas, the justice’s wife of more than three decades, had attended the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.