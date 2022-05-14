Justice Clarence Thomas Says SCOTUS May Not Recover From Leak
THE UNDOING
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly told a conference in Dallas Friday night that the leak of a draft opinion on Roe v. Wade could be the end of the highest court in the land. Speaking at the Old Parkland Conference, Thomas said the fact someone would leak Justice Alito’s draft decision to potentially overturn the right to abortion in the constitution was “like kind of an infidelity.” “Look where we are, where that trust or that belief is gone forever,” he said, according to The New York Times. “And when you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder.” “What happened at the court is tremendously bad,” Thomas said. “I wonder how long we’re going to have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them.” Thomas, a nominee of President George H.W. Bush, has served on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1991.