Ginni Thomas Arrives on the Hill to Testify to Jan. 6 Panel
UNDER OATH
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Ginni Thomas, arrived on Capitol Hill Thursday to testify in person with the House Jan. 6 Select Committee. The committee solicited Thomas’ testimony to learn more about her communications with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, conservative attorney John Eastman and a number of Arizona lawmakers about her belief that the 2020 election could be overturned in former President Donald Trump’s favor. Thomas has repeatedly insisted she’s eager to speak with the committee, but in a video captured by CNN’s Annie Grayer, she did not answer questions Thursday on why she felt she needed to speak to the committee to clear her name—or whether she shared her beliefs of the 2020 election being stolen with her husband. “Thank you for your question,” she said. “I look forward to answering with members.”