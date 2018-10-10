Justice Department Approves $69 Billion CVS Health-Aetna Merger

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
Antitrust officials at the Justice Department have approved CVS Health’s decision to purchase Aetna, green-lighting a $69 billion deal that will allow the pharmacy chain to provide basic medical services at its stores. The Washington Post reports Wednesday that the merger has the potential to “transform” the healthcare industry, as the partnership with the insurance giant will allow CVS Health to turn some of its stores into clinics and provide their 5 million customers a day with patient monitoring and other low-level health services. The Justice Department’s only stipulation was that the merged companies sell off Aetna’s Medicare Part D prescription drug business, to avoid anti-monopoly complications.