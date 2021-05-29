DOJ Asks Judge to Clear Lawsuit Against Trump for Violent Clearing of LaFayette Square
‘UNLAWFULLY CONSPIRED’
The Department of Justice asked a judge Friday to dismiss a lawsuit against Donald Trump, William Barr, and other former officials over last summer’s violent clearing of peaceful protestors after the death of George Floyd. The lawsuit, filed by the ACLU, alleges that Trump and Barr “unlawfully conspired to violate” the rights of protestors on June 1 when police took violent measures to clear protestors out of LaFayette Square, according to Newsweek. The 1,000 protestors showed up before Trump had a photo op in front of a local church, and law enforcement officials used batons, clubs, pepper spray, and smoke to remove everyone from the scene 30 minutes before the city’s curfew, according to the Washington Post. Trump called the protestors “THUGS” and domestic terrorists, the Post added.
Prosecutors for the Justice Department explained that the lawsuit should be tossed because there is a low possibility of Trump committing similar violations since he is not president anymore. They also do not anticipate that President Joe Biden will do so either since he has not expressed the same sentiments towards Floyd that Trump has, according to the Post.