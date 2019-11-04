CHEAT SHEET
‘INTIMIDATE AND EXPOSE’
Justice Department Demands Identifying Information on Trump Official Behind Anonymous Book
The Justice Department claimed the anonymous Trump administration official who penned a forthcoming book titled A Warning could be violating nondisclosure agreements in publishing it, CNN reports. In a letter sent to Hachette Book Group lawyers and Javelin book agents, the department claimed that the publication of the book—slated for Nov. 19—could “violate that official’s legal obligations under one or more nondisclosure agreements.” Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt asked that the book group and the agents provide documentation of the anonymous official’s nondisclosure forms or give them the the author’s employment dates and the agencies where they were employed. In a response letter, Hachette declined to provide DOJ with any of the requested information. Book agency Javelin said they would stand by the author despite government attempts to “intimidate and expose” them. “Our author knows that the President is determined to unmask whistleblowers who may be in his midst,” the agency said in a statement. “That’s one of the reasons A WARNING was written.”