Justice Department Expands Fed Deployment to Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee
As President Trump had indicated, the Justice Department announced Wednesday its “surge” of federal officers to U.S. cities will include the three midwest cities of Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee. When announcing the controversial “Operation Legend” deployment last week, Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr said that the surge of DOJ and Homeland Security agents would expand beyond its initial targets of Kansas City, Chicago and Albuquerque. In a Wednesday release, DOJ announced the surge to the cities will include the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the U.S. Marshals, with 25 heading to Cleveland, 42 to Detroit and at least 25 to Milwaukee. Barr did not announce the second wave of the surge, which Black Lives Matter protesters believe will target them despite administration denials, in his congressional testimony Tuesday.