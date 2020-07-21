Feds Indict Chinese Hackers for Allegedly Stealing Coronavirus Vaccine Data
CONSPIRACY
Two Chinese hackers have been accused of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of trade secrets from several companies across the globe, including some working to generate a coronavirus vaccine. An indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice alleges that the hackers have spent months researching network vulnerabilities in companies working on vaccine and treatment development. Prosecutors are charging the hackers with trade secret theft and wire fraud conspiracy. They say the hackers stole information that would be useful both to themselves and to the Chinese government. The charges may be the first accusing foreign hackers of stealing information related to the coronavirus—however, just last week, the U.S., U.K. and Canada said Russian hackers were trying to steal their coronavirus vaccine research.