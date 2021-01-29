DOJ Investigating SpaceX Over Hiring Discrimination Complaint
LOOKING INTO IT
The Department of Justice is investigating Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX in connection with complaints of employment discrimination. The agency’s division of Immigrant and Employee Rights wrote in court documents filed this week that it had received a complaint of hiring discrimination from a non-U.S. citizen in May. According to the DOJ, SpaceX denied requests for the company’s hiring documents and then refused to comply with a subpoena. A Justice Department attorney wrote, “The charge alleges that on or about March 10, 2020, during the Charging Party’s interview for the position of Technology Strategy Associate, SpaceX made inquiries about his citizenship status and ultimately failed to hire him for the position because he is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.” SpaceX has not yet responded to the allegations.