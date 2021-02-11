CHEAT SHEET
    Feds Subpoena Robinhood in GameStop Market Manipulation Probe: WSJ

    Arya Hodjat

    Breaking News Intern

    The Justice Department is investigating a stock surge in GameStop—along with several others popular on the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets—for possible market manipulation, the Wall Street Journal reports. Robinhood, the retail-stock app used by many Reddit traders, has received a subpoena in the investigation. Over the course of January, GameStop stock went from $20 a share all the way up to a peak of $438; it now has fallen below $50. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also investigating the matter, according to the Journal.

