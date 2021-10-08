CHEAT SHEET
DOJ Investigating Seven Americans for War Crimes in Ukraine
The Justice Department is investigating seven Americans, including a former U.S. Army soldier, for war crimes committed in Ukraine. The Americans went to Ukraine to fight Russia-backed forces in 2015. The former soldier, Craig Lang, has pleaded with judges in Kyiv not to extradite him to the United States, where he is wanted for allegedly slaying a married couple in Florida. The Justice Department is investigating whether Lang and his gang took noncombatants as prisoners, punched and kicked them, beat them with socks filled with stones, held their heads underwater, and, in Lang’s case, killed them and buried the corpses in unmarked graves, BuzzFeed News reports.