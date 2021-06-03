Justice Department Is Investigating Hunter Biden-Linked Consulting Firm, Says Report
BURISMA IS BACK
The Justice Department has reportedly opened up an investigation into whether a top Democratic consultancy firm illegally lobbied on behalf of a Ukrainian energy company where Hunter Biden served on the board. The existence of the probe into the Dem-aligned lobbying company—Blue Star Strategies—was revealed by Politico early Thursday morning. According to the report, the investigation is focusing on whether the company failed to properly disclose lobbying or public-affairs work for a foreign entity. There are reportedly no signs that the probe is targeting Hunter Biden—the president’s second son, who was a board member for Ukrainian energy company Burisma when Blue Star took it on as a client. The Trumpist attempts to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine were a central part of the first impeachment of Donald Trump. Blue Star, the DoJ, and Hunter Biden’s lawyer all refused to comment on the report.