DOJ Launches Review of Uvalde Police Response to School Shooting
OVERSIGHT
The Justice Department announced Sunday it will conduct a review of the police response to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, promising a “fair, transparent, and independent” review of how law enforcement responded to the shooter at Robb Elementary School. “The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” a spokesman said in a statement. “The review will be conducted with the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing.” The city’s school district police department has been widely criticized for waiting to confront the gunman inside the school, allowing him time to commit the massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The department said it would release its findings in a report once it was finished.