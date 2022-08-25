Justice Department Ordered to Release Redacted Affidavit in Mar-a-Lago Search by Friday
TEA TIME
A Florida judge has ordered the release of the redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home by Friday at noon. The Justice Department redacted the document and then re-submitted it to Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart on Thursday, who decided that the release of the newly modified version shouldn’t interfere with the investigation. The affidavit could give insight into why the FBI went through with the high-profile raid on the former president’s home on Aug. 8, as well as insight into the classified documents that Trump allegedly kept there. It remains unclear how heavily redacted the document will be. Attorneys for the Department of Justice argued against unsealing the affidavit in court last week, fearing that doing so would make it more difficult to convince potential witnesses to step forward, reported The Washington Post.